Choosing Between YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) and Textron Inc. (TXT)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares are up more than 125.13% this year and recently decreased -1.88% or -$0.64 to settle at $33.41. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), on the other hand, is down -2.87% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $44.67 and has returned 0.59% during the past week.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) and Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect YETI to grow earnings at a 11.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TXT is expected to grow at a 9.20% annual rate. All else equal, YETI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 17.55% for Textron Inc. (TXT). YETI’s ROI is 25.30% while TXT has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that YETI’s business generates a higher return on investment than TXT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. YETI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, TXT’s free cash flow per share was +0.88. On a percent-of-sales basis, YETI’s free cash flow was 0% while TXT converted 1.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TXT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. YETI has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 2.00 for TXT. This means that TXT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YETI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.35 versus a D/E of 0.77 for TXT. YETI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YETI trades at a forward P/E of 24.62, a P/B of 32.44, and a P/S of 3.39, compared to a forward P/E of 11.75, a P/B of 1.88, and a P/S of 0.78 for TXT. YETI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. YETI is currently priced at a -14.51% to its one-year price target of 39.08. Comparatively, TXT is -19.87% relative to its price target of 55.75. This suggests that TXT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. YETI has a short ratio of 11.95 compared to a short interest of 3.81 for TXT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TXT.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) beats YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TXT is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TXT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TXT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TXT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.