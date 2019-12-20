Choosing Between Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares are up more than 58.97% this year and recently increased 2.69% or $1.54 to settle at $58.77. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND), on the other hand, is up 49.67% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $6.90 and has returned 1.02% during the past week.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect WDC to grow earnings at a -13.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has an EBITDA margin of 7.35%. This suggests that WDC underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WDC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, SAND’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, WDC’s free cash flow was -0.23% while SAND converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SAND is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WDC trades at a forward P/E of 9.17, a P/B of 1.82, and a P/S of 1.12, compared to a forward P/E of 86.25, a P/B of 2.19, and a P/S of 14.55 for SAND. WDC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. WDC is currently priced at a -4.7% to its one-year price target of 61.67. Comparatively, SAND is 8.66% relative to its price target of 6.35. This suggests that WDC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WDC has a short ratio of 2.59 compared to a short interest of 1.42 for SAND. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SAND.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) beats Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SAND is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WDC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, SAND has better sentiment signals based on short interest.