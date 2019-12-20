Choosing Between Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), on the other hand, is up 185.12% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $19.73 and has returned 0.61% during the past week.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, LSCC is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, LSCC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.74% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). TTNP’s ROI is -74.50% while LSCC has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that LSCC’s business generates a higher return on investment than TTNP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TTNP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.22. Comparatively, LSCC’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, TTNP’s free cash flow was -0.19% while LSCC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LSCC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TTNP has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.90 for LSCC. This means that LSCC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TTNP trades at a P/S of 2.65, compared to a forward P/E of 29.49, a P/B of 8.47, and a P/S of 6.74 for LSCC. TTNP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TTNP is currently priced at a -97.7% to its one-year price target of 6.97. Comparatively, LSCC is -9.12% relative to its price target of 21.71. This suggests that TTNP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TTNP has a beta of 1.09 and LSCC’s beta is 1.31. TTNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TTNP has a short ratio of 0.40 compared to a short interest of 5.06 for LSCC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TTNP.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) beats Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LSCC has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, TTNP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,