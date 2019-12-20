Choosing Between The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares are down more than -19.80% this year and recently increased 0.25% or $0.04 to settle at $15.80. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), on the other hand, is up 55.83% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $277.45 and has returned 3.80% during the past week.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GEO to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NOW is expected to grow at a 30.15% annual rate. All else equal, NOW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 15% for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW). GEO’s ROI is 6.60% while NOW has a ROI of -1.70%. The interpretation is that GEO’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOW’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, NOW’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, GEO’s free cash flow was 0.52% while NOW converted 4.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NOW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GEO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.00 for NOW. This means that GEO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.67 versus a D/E of 0.00 for NOW. GEO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GEO trades at a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 0.77, compared to a forward P/E of 66.01, a P/B of 36.51, and a P/S of 16.18 for NOW. GEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GEO is currently priced at a -31.3% to its one-year price target of 23.00. Comparatively, NOW is -7.94% relative to its price target of 301.39. This suggests that GEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GEO has a beta of 1.06 and NOW’s beta is 1.35. GEO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GEO has a short ratio of 3.52 compared to a short interest of 4.30 for NOW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GEO.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) beats ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GEO is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.