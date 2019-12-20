Choosing Between Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Navient Corporation (NAVI)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares are up more than 32.75% this year and recently decreased -0.21% or -$0.44 to settle at $208.08. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), on the other hand, is up 58.80% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $13.99 and has returned 0.94% during the past week.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SYK to grow earnings at a 10.31% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NAVI is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, NAVI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 93.91% for Navient Corporation (NAVI). SYK’s ROI is 10.10% while NAVI has a ROI of 0.30%. The interpretation is that SYK’s business generates a higher return on investment than NAVI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SYK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.71. Comparatively, NAVI’s free cash flow per share was +1.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, SYK’s free cash flow was 1.95% while NAVI converted 4.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NAVI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SYK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.68 versus a D/E of 28.33 for NAVI. NAVI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SYK trades at a forward P/E of 23.04, a P/B of 6.32, and a P/S of 5.27, compared to a forward P/E of 4.89, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 1.87 for NAVI. SYK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SYK is currently priced at a -10.79% to its one-year price target of 233.26. Comparatively, NAVI is -15.21% relative to its price target of 16.50. This suggests that NAVI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SYK has a beta of 0.76 and NAVI’s beta is 2.15. SYK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SYK has a short ratio of 2.73 compared to a short interest of 6.95 for NAVI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SYK.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) beats Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NAVI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NAVI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NAVI is more undervalued relative to its price target.