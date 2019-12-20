Choosing Between Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) and Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares are up more than 36.41% this year and recently decreased -0.28% or -$0.32 to settle at $113.49. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), on the other hand, is down -21.08% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $81.12 and has returned 4.28% during the past week.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ROST to grow earnings at a 9.16% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CXO is expected to grow at a 7.25% annual rate. All else equal, ROST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 83.73% for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO). ROST’s ROI is 43.60% while CXO has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that ROST’s business generates a higher return on investment than CXO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ROST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.24. Comparatively, CXO’s free cash flow per share was -0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, ROST’s free cash flow was 0.57% while CXO converted -1.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ROST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ROST has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.50 for CXO. This means that CXO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ROST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.24 for CXO. CXO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ROST trades at a forward P/E of 22.65, a P/B of 12.36, and a P/S of 2.63, compared to a forward P/E of 20.19, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 3.75 for CXO. ROST is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ROST is currently priced at a -4.39% to its one-year price target of 118.70. Comparatively, CXO is -20.09% relative to its price target of 101.52. This suggests that CXO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ROST has a beta of 0.82 and CXO’s beta is 1.31. ROST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ROST has a short ratio of 2.12 compared to a short interest of 4.93 for CXO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ROST.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) beats Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ROST is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, ROST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.