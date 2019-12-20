Choosing Between ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) and Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares are up more than 37.13% this year and recently increased 0.12% or $0.09 to settle at $73.98. Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), on the other hand, is up 14.17% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $17.40 and has returned 3.51% during the past week.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) and Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) are the two most active stocks in the Gas Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect OKE to grow earnings at a 15.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LAUR is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, OKE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has an EBITDA margin of 24.11%. This suggests that OKE underlying business is more profitable OKE’s ROI is 9.20% while LAUR has a ROI of 3.10%. The interpretation is that OKE’s business generates a higher return on investment than LAUR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. OKE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.46. Comparatively, LAUR’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, OKE’s free cash flow was -8.07% while LAUR converted 6.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LAUR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. OKE has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.80 for LAUR. This means that OKE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OKE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.01 versus a D/E of 0.46 for LAUR. OKE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OKE trades at a forward P/E of 19.11, a P/B of 4.92, and a P/S of 2.86, compared to a forward P/E of 12.61, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 1.14 for LAUR. OKE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. OKE is currently priced at a -2.84% to its one-year price target of 76.14. Comparatively, LAUR is -15.66% relative to its price target of 20.63. This suggests that LAUR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. OKE has a short ratio of 6.11 compared to a short interest of 2.20 for LAUR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LAUR.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) beats ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LAUR is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LAUR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LAUR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LAUR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.