Choosing Between Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) and Sonos, Inc. (SONO)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares are up more than 9.07% this year and recently decreased -1.39% or -$1.13 to settle at $79.88. Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO), on the other hand, is up 49.44% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $14.68 and has returned 8.30% during the past week.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) and Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) are the two most active stocks in the Advertising Agencies industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect OMC to grow earnings at a 5.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has an EBITDA margin of 16.04%. This suggests that OMC underlying business is more profitable OMC’s ROI is 22.40% while SONO has a ROI of 0.60%. The interpretation is that OMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SONO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. OMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.41. Comparatively, SONO’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, OMC’s free cash flow was 0.58% while SONO converted 0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. OMC has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.70 for SONO. This means that SONO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.13 versus a D/E of 0.12 for SONO. OMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OMC trades at a forward P/E of 12.75, a P/B of 7.08, and a P/S of 1.17, compared to a forward P/E of 71.24, a P/B of 5.60, and a P/S of 1.27 for SONO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. OMC is currently priced at a 0.43% to its one-year price target of 79.54. Comparatively, SONO is -15.78% relative to its price target of 17.43. This suggests that SONO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. OMC has a short ratio of 15.23 compared to a short interest of 5.38 for SONO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SONO.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) beats Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SONO is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. SONO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SONO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.