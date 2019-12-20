Choosing Between Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares are down more than -45.03% this year and recently increased 3.75% or $0.11 to settle at $3.04. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO), on the other hand, is up 149.65% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $7.19 and has returned -0.96% during the past week.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect OAS to grow earnings at a 14.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EGO is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, OAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has an EBITDA margin of 48.83%. This suggests that OAS underlying business is more profitable OAS’s ROI is 1.70% while EGO has a ROI of -10.00%. The interpretation is that OAS’s business generates a higher return on investment than EGO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. OAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, EGO’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, OAS’s free cash flow was 2.63% while EGO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. OAS has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 2.30 for EGO. This means that EGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.16 for EGO. OAS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OAS trades at a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.44, compared to a forward P/E of 8.49, a P/B of 0.35, and a P/S of 2.13 for EGO. OAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. OAS is currently priced at a -33.48% to its one-year price target of 4.57. Comparatively, EGO is 292.9% relative to its price target of 1.83. This suggests that OAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. OAS has a beta of 2.24 and EGO’s beta is 1.85. EGO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. OAS has a short ratio of 5.09 compared to a short interest of 1.20 for EGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EGO.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) beats Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OAS is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, OAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, OAS is more undervalued relative to its price target.