Choosing Between Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) shares are up more than 8.94% this year and recently increased 0.04% or $0.01 to settle at $25.48. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), on the other hand, is up 52.26% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $233.22 and has returned 1.09% during the past week.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, EW is expected to grow at a 12.52% annual rate. All else equal, EW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.06% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). MUR’s ROI is 6.10% while EW has a ROI of 19.60%. The interpretation is that EW’s business generates a higher return on investment than MUR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MUR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.67. Comparatively, EW’s free cash flow per share was +1.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, MUR’s free cash flow was 4.1% while EW converted 9.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MUR has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.50 for EW. This means that EW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MUR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 0.00 for EW. MUR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MUR trades at a forward P/E of 28.50, a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 1.44, compared to a forward P/E of 37.85, a P/B of 12.73, and a P/S of 11.70 for EW. MUR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MUR is currently priced at a -9% to its one-year price target of 28.00. Comparatively, EW is -6.93% relative to its price target of 250.58. This suggests that MUR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MUR has a beta of 2.12 and EW’s beta is 0.80. EW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MUR has a short ratio of 8.67 compared to a short interest of 1.65 for EW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EW.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) beats Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EW is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MUR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, EW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.