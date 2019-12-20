Choosing Between Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Colfax Corporation (CFX)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are up more than 71.86% this year and recently increased 2.81% or $1.49 to settle at $54.53. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), on the other hand, is up 68.52% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $35.22 and has returned -1.48% during the past week.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, CFX is expected to grow at a 1.60% annual rate. All else equal, CFX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.74% for Colfax Corporation (CFX). MU’s ROI is 15.00% while CFX has a ROI of 5.00%. The interpretation is that MU’s business generates a higher return on investment than CFX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, CFX’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, MU’s free cash flow was 0.85% while CFX converted 0.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MU has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 2.30 for CFX. This means that MU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.16 versus a D/E of 1.35 for CFX. CFX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MU trades at a forward P/E of 10.31, a P/B of 1.68, and a P/S of 2.57, compared to a forward P/E of 15.89, a P/B of 1.61, and a P/S of 1.23 for CFX. MU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MU is currently priced at a -0.73% to its one-year price target of 54.93. Comparatively, CFX is -4.16% relative to its price target of 36.75. This suggests that CFX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MU has a beta of 1.95 and CFX’s beta is 1.64. CFX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) beats Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MU is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, MU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.