Choosing Between Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) and Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares are up more than 53.68% this year and recently increased 1.00% or $1.09 to settle at $110.34. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), on the other hand, is up 25.47% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $46.90 and has returned 4.48% during the past week.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HLT to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SNN is expected to grow at a 5.50% annual rate. All else equal, HLT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. HLT’s ROI is 14.50% while SNN has a ROI of 11.80%. The interpretation is that HLT’s business generates a higher return on investment than SNN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HLT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.63. Comparatively, SNN’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, HLT’s free cash flow was 5.16% while SNN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HLT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. HLT has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 2.00 for SNN. This means that SNN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HLT trades at a forward P/E of 25.74, and a P/S of 3.30, compared to a forward P/E of 21.35, a P/B of 4.15, and a P/S of 4.15 for SNN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HLT is currently priced at a 6.9% to its one-year price target of 103.22. Comparatively, SNN is -8.45% relative to its price target of 51.23. This suggests that SNN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HLT has a beta of 1.10 and SNN’s beta is 0.24. SNN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HLT has a short ratio of 3.72 compared to a short interest of 1.11 for SNN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNN.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) beats Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HLT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HLT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,