Choosing Between Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) and MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares are up more than 34.50% this year and recently decreased -0.37% or -$0.06 to settle at $15.95. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), on the other hand, is down -13.70% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $10.96 and has returned 6.10% during the past week.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are the two most active stocks in the Rental & Leasing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. HTZ’s ROI is 3.90% while MGNX has a ROI of -70.50%. The interpretation is that HTZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than MGNX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HTZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -10.07. Comparatively, MGNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, HTZ’s free cash flow was -15.06% while MGNX converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MGNX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HTZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.63 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MGNX. HTZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HTZ trades at a forward P/E of 9.67, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.23, compared to a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 9.54 for MGNX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HTZ is currently priced at a -20.77% to its one-year price target of 20.13. Comparatively, MGNX is -53.16% relative to its price target of 23.40. This suggests that MGNX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HTZ has a beta of 2.56 and MGNX’s beta is 2.25. MGNX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HTZ has a short ratio of 7.81 compared to a short interest of 6.51 for MGNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MGNX.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) beats Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGNX generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. MGNX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MGNX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.