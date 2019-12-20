Choosing Between Guess’, Inc. (GES) and Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares are up more than 5.34% this year and recently increased 0.41% or $0.09 to settle at $21.88. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG), on the other hand, is up 43.98% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $2.39 and has returned 33.52% during the past week.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) and Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GES to grow earnings at a 4.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.06% for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG). GES’s ROI is 3.30% while OSG has a ROI of -2.40%. The interpretation is that GES’s business generates a higher return on investment than OSG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, OSG’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, GES’s free cash flow was -1.01% while OSG converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GES has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.40 for OSG. This means that GES can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.56 versus a D/E of 1.22 for OSG. OSG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GES trades at a forward P/E of 13.39, a P/B of 2.56, and a P/S of 0.55, compared to a P/B of 0.65, and a P/S of 0.62 for OSG. GES is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GES is currently priced at a 2.24% to its one-year price target of 21.40. Comparatively, OSG is -81.62% relative to its price target of 13.00. This suggests that OSG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. GES has a beta of 0.45 and OSG’s beta is 1.06. GES’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GES has a short ratio of 8.97 compared to a short interest of 2.14 for OSG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OSG.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) beats Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OSG is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, OSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, OSG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OSG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.