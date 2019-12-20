Choosing Between Fortive Corporation (FTV) and Kellogg Company (K)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) shares are up more than 13.27% this year and recently decreased -0.13% or -$0.1 to settle at $76.64. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), on the other hand, is up 16.61% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $66.48 and has returned 0.50% during the past week.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FTV to grow earnings at a 9.83% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, K is expected to grow at a -1.00% annual rate. All else equal, FTV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.85% for Kellogg Company (K). FTV’s ROI is 10.00% while K has a ROI of 13.20%. The interpretation is that K’s business generates a higher return on investment than FTV’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FTV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.96. Comparatively, K’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, FTV’s free cash flow was 4.99% while K converted 0.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FTV has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.80 for K. This means that FTV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FTV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.84 versus a D/E of 2.89 for K. K is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FTV trades at a forward P/E of 20.31, a P/B of 3.60, and a P/S of 4.12, compared to a forward P/E of 16.55, a P/B of 8.31, and a P/S of 1.66 for K. FTV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FTV is currently priced at a -1.83% to its one-year price target of 78.07. Comparatively, K is 3.17% relative to its price target of 64.44. This suggests that FTV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. FTV has a beta of 1.20 and K’s beta is 0.53. K’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FTV has a short ratio of 3.64 compared to a short interest of 11.43 for K. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTV.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) beats Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTV is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. FTV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FTV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.