Choosing Between Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) shares are up more than 37.53% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.2 to settle at $94.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA), on the other hand, is up 30.06% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $30.46 and has returned 2.25% during the past week.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ETN to grow earnings at a 6.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AXTA is expected to grow at a 8.22% annual rate. All else equal, AXTA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.3% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). ETN’s ROI is 10.20% while AXTA has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that ETN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXTA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ETN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.53. Comparatively, AXTA’s free cash flow per share was +0.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, ETN’s free cash flow was 2.93% while AXTA converted 4.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AXTA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ETN has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 2.40 for AXTA. This means that AXTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ETN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 2.97 for AXTA. AXTA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ETN trades at a forward P/E of 15.97, a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 1.82, compared to a forward P/E of 15.66, a P/B of 5.54, and a P/S of 1.57 for AXTA. ETN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ETN is currently priced at a -1.3% to its one-year price target of 95.67. Comparatively, AXTA is -8.17% relative to its price target of 33.17. This suggests that AXTA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ETN has a beta of 1.43 and AXTA’s beta is 1.44. ETN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ETN has a short ratio of 3.91 compared to a short interest of 2.29 for AXTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXTA.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) beats Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AXTA generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AXTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AXTA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AXTA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.