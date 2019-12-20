Choosing Between DaVita Inc. (DVA) and Nucor Corporation (NUE)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) shares are up more than 43.32% this year and recently increased 0.41% or $0.3 to settle at $73.75. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), on the other hand, is up 9.11% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $56.53 and has returned -2.72% during the past week.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) are the two most active stocks in the Specialized Health Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DVA to grow earnings at a 22.85% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NUE is expected to grow at a -3.32% annual rate. All else equal, DVA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.97% for Nucor Corporation (NUE). DVA’s ROI is 9.20% while NUE has a ROI of 18.20%. The interpretation is that NUE’s business generates a higher return on investment than DVA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DVA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.10. Comparatively, NUE’s free cash flow per share was +1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, DVA’s free cash flow was 3.48% while NUE converted 1.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DVA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DVA has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 3.40 for NUE. This means that NUE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DVA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.51 versus a D/E of 0.43 for NUE. DVA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DVA trades at a forward P/E of 13.29, a P/B of 4.79, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a forward P/E of 14.51, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 0.74 for NUE. DVA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DVA is currently priced at a 2.82% to its one-year price target of 71.73. Comparatively, NUE is -3.14% relative to its price target of 58.36. This suggests that NUE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DVA has a beta of 1.68 and NUE’s beta is 1.66. NUE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DVA has a short ratio of 4.71 compared to a short interest of 3.89 for NUE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NUE.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) beats DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NUE is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NUE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, NUE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NUE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.