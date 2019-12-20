Choosing Between CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) shares are up more than 25.68% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.06 to settle at $62.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP), on the other hand, is up 9.45% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $62.45 and has returned -0.02% during the past week.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CMS to grow earnings at a 7.51% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MMP is expected to grow at a 3.28% annual rate. All else equal, CMS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 44.67% for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP). CMS’s ROI is 6.20% while MMP has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that MMP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CMS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CMS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.74. Comparatively, MMP’s free cash flow per share was -0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMS’s free cash flow was -7.19% while MMP converted -3.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MMP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CMS has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.80 for MMP. This means that CMS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CMS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.68 versus a D/E of 1.76 for MMP. CMS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CMS trades at a forward P/E of 23.37, a P/B of 3.56, and a P/S of 2.57, compared to a forward P/E of 13.33, a P/B of 5.34, and a P/S of 5.01 for MMP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CMS is currently priced at a -5.21% to its one-year price target of 65.83. Comparatively, MMP is -10.66% relative to its price target of 69.90. This suggests that MMP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CMS has a beta of 0.05 and MMP’s beta is 0.69. CMS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CMS has a short ratio of 3.52 compared to a short interest of 4.72 for MMP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CMS.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) beats CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MMP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. MMP is more undervalued relative to its price target.