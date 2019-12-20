Choosing Between Chubb Limited (CB) and Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) shares are up more than 19.69% this year and recently decreased -1.02% or -$1.59 to settle at $154.61. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), on the other hand, is up 32.52% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $12.28 and has returned -6.33% during the past week.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CB to grow earnings at a 5.87% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VGR is expected to grow at a 11.00% annual rate. All else equal, VGR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.67% for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR). CB’s ROI is 6.50% while VGR has a ROI of 17.90%. The interpretation is that VGR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.49. Comparatively, VGR’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, CB’s free cash flow was 6.22% while VGR converted 2.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CB trades at a forward P/E of 13.93, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 2.12, compared to a forward P/E of 22.74, and a P/S of 0.94 for VGR. CB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CB is currently priced at a -5.63% to its one-year price target of 163.83. Comparatively, VGR is -52.24% relative to its price target of 25.71. This suggests that VGR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CB has a beta of 0.67 and VGR’s beta is 0.77. CB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CB has a short ratio of 3.24 compared to a short interest of 12.53 for VGR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CB.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) beats Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VGR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VGR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, VGR is more undervalued relative to its price target.