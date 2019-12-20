Choosing Between CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) and Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) shares are down more than -44.27% this year and recently increased 0.94% or $0.01 to settle at $1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), on the other hand, is up 82.63% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $96.28 and has returned 5.58% during the past week.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) and Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CBL to grow earnings at a 4.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LDOS is expected to grow at a 10.99% annual rate. All else equal, LDOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.53% for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS). CBL’s ROI is 1.70% while LDOS has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that LDOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CBL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CBL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.52. Comparatively, LDOS’s free cash flow per share was +2.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, CBL’s free cash flow was 0.01% while LDOS converted 3.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LDOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CBL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.79 versus a D/E of 0.93 for LDOS. CBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CBL trades at a P/B of 0.24, and a P/S of 0.22, compared to a forward P/E of 17.83, a P/B of 4.24, and a P/S of 1.28 for LDOS. CBL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CBL is currently priced at a -8.55% to its one-year price target of 1.17. Comparatively, LDOS is 3.72% relative to its price target of 92.83. This suggests that CBL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CBL has a beta of 1.69 and LDOS’s beta is 1.49. LDOS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CBL has a short ratio of 14.73 compared to a short interest of 3.93 for LDOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LDOS.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) beats CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LDOS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CBL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LDOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.