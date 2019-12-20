Choosing Between Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) and II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) shares are up more than 273.03% this year and recently increased 4.04% or $0.22 to settle at $5.67. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), on the other hand, is up 4.50% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $33.92 and has returned 6.30% during the past week.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, IIVI is expected to grow at a 23.68% annual rate. All else equal, IIVI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.88% for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI). AVP’s ROI is 15.20% while IIVI has a ROI of 8.00%. The interpretation is that AVP’s business generates a higher return on investment than IIVI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AVP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, IIVI’s free cash flow per share was -0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, AVP’s free cash flow was 0.4% while IIVI converted -5.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AVP has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.20 for IIVI. This means that IIVI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AVP trades at a forward P/E of 23.72, and a P/S of 0.51, compared to a forward P/E of 11.37, a P/B of 1.05, and a P/S of 2.22 for IIVI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AVP is currently priced at a 40.35% to its one-year price target of 4.04. Comparatively, IIVI is -16.25% relative to its price target of 40.50. This suggests that IIVI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AVP has a beta of 1.80 and IIVI’s beta is 0.98. IIVI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AVP has a short ratio of 2.00 compared to a short interest of 4.55 for IIVI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVP.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) beats Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IIVI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and higher liquidity. IIVI is more undervalued relative to its price target.