Choosing Between Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares are up more than 90.75% this year and recently increased 0.91% or $0.42 to settle at $46.81. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG), on the other hand, is up 91.65% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $7.57 and has returned 6.92% during the past week.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Investments industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect APO to grow earnings at a 11.38% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) has an EBITDA margin of 48.07%. This suggests that APO underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. APO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.46. Comparatively, NG’s free cash flow per share was +0.00.

APO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.63 versus a D/E of 0.71 for NG. APO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

APO trades at a forward P/E of 16.17, a P/B of 7.96, and a P/S of 5.48, compared to a P/B of 17.20, for NG. APO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. APO is currently priced at a -2.48% to its one-year price target of 48.00.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. APO has a beta of 1.49 and NG’s beta is -0.38. NG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. APO has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 8.85 for NG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APO.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) beats Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) on a total of 6 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. NG is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,