Choosing Between Aphria Inc. (APHA) and Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) shares are down more than -13.18% this year and recently increased 3.35% or $0.16 to settle at $4.94. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), on the other hand, is up 37.22% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $71.96 and has returned 0.19% during the past week.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, CERN is expected to grow at a 13.60% annual rate. All else equal, CERN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 24.1% for Cerner Corporation (CERN).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. APHA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.28. Comparatively, CERN’s free cash flow per share was +0.57.

APHA trades at a P/B of 0.92, compared to a forward P/E of 22.94, a P/B of 5.15, and a P/S of 4.00 for CERN. APHA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. APHA has a short ratio of 7.05 compared to a short interest of 6.23 for CERN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CERN.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) beats Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) on a total of 6 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. CERN has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, APHA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CERN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.