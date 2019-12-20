Choosing Between Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) and Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares are up more than 1.14% this year and recently increased 1.88% or $0.18 to settle at $9.75. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), on the other hand, is up 45.18% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $56.14 and has returned 3.98% during the past week.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MDRX to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CGNX is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CGNX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.37% for Cognex Corporation (CGNX). MDRX’s ROI is 2.80% while CGNX has a ROI of 19.10%. The interpretation is that CGNX’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDRX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MDRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, CGNX’s free cash flow per share was +0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDRX’s free cash flow was 2.13% while CGNX converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MDRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MDRX has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 7.70 for CGNX. This means that CGNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MDRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CGNX. MDRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MDRX trades at a forward P/E of 12.75, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 0.93, compared to a forward P/E of 54.29, a P/B of 7.73, and a P/S of 12.68 for CGNX. MDRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MDRX is currently priced at a -20.47% to its one-year price target of 12.26. Comparatively, CGNX is 16.55% relative to its price target of 48.17. This suggests that MDRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MDRX has a beta of 1.43 and CGNX’s beta is 2.06. MDRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MDRX has a short ratio of 12.63 compared to a short interest of 7.16 for CGNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CGNX.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CGNX has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MDRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CGNX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.