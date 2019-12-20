Choosing Between Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) and Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) shares are up more than 48.33% this year and recently decreased -1.11% or -$0.06 to settle at $5.34. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), on the other hand, is up 27.30% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $58.48 and has returned 1.67% during the past week.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, RIO is expected to grow at a -7.10% annual rate. All else equal, AGI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has an EBITDA margin of 19.83%. This suggests that AGI underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, RIO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, AGI’s free cash flow was -0% while RIO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AGI trades at a forward P/E of 17.23, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 3.16, compared to a forward P/E of 10.20, a P/B of 2.42, and a P/S of 2.38 for RIO. AGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AGI is currently priced at a -39.46% to its one-year price target of 8.82. Comparatively, RIO is 3.47% relative to its price target of 56.52. This suggests that AGI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AGI has a short ratio of 2.47 compared to a short interest of 3.87 for RIO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGI.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) beats Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AGI is growing fastly, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. AGI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.