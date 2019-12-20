Choosing Between 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares are up more than 3.71% this year and recently increased 0.86% or $0.16 to settle at $18.71. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), on the other hand, is up 42.34% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $102.37 and has returned -0.77% during the past week.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, MCHP is expected to grow at a 3.10% annual rate. All else equal, MCHP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 31.24% for Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP). EGHT’s ROI is -19.70% while MCHP has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that MCHP’s business generates a higher return on investment than EGHT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EGHT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.30. Comparatively, MCHP’s free cash flow per share was +1.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, EGHT’s free cash flow was -0.01% while MCHP converted 5.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MCHP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EGHT has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 0.90 for MCHP. This means that EGHT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EGHT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.93 versus a D/E of 1.83 for MCHP. MCHP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EGHT trades at a P/B of 7.70, and a P/S of 4.71, compared to a forward P/E of 16.40, a P/B of 4.55, and a P/S of 4.61 for MCHP. EGHT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EGHT is currently priced at a -27.06% to its one-year price target of 25.65. Comparatively, MCHP is -5.43% relative to its price target of 108.25. This suggests that EGHT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EGHT has a beta of 0.71 and MCHP’s beta is 1.41. EGHT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EGHT has a short ratio of 14.01 compared to a short interest of 15.75 for MCHP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EGHT.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) beats 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MCHP higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MCHP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,