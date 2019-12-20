CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) vs. Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): Which is the Better Investment?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares are up more than 6.94% this year and recently decreased -0.83% or -$0.39 to settle at $46.53. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES), on the other hand, is down -27.08% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $20.22 and has returned 2.90% during the past week.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) and Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) are the two most active stocks in the Agricultural Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CF to grow earnings at a 33.52% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WES is expected to grow at a 10.95% annual rate. All else equal, CF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 52.2% for Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES). CF’s ROI is 8.70% while WES has a ROI of 8.20%. The interpretation is that CF’s business generates a higher return on investment than WES’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.36. Comparatively, WES’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, CF’s free cash flow was 6.68% while WES converted -8.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CF has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.70 for WES. This means that CF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.58 versus a D/E of 2.43 for WES. WES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CF trades at a forward P/E of 17.72, a P/B of 3.42, and a P/S of 2.18, compared to a forward P/E of 9.94, a P/B of 2.88, and a P/S of 3.63 for WES. CF is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CF is currently priced at a -11.62% to its one-year price target of 52.65. Comparatively, WES is -23.21% relative to its price target of 26.33. This suggests that WES is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CF has a beta of 0.95 and WES’s beta is 1.32. CF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CF has a short ratio of 1.99 compared to a short interest of 4.20 for WES. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CF.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) beats Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CF is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.