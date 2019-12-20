Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) Raising Eyebrows Among Traders

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) seems to be forming a pattern of major movements, providing only some crumbs of outlook for market participants trying to figure out its next move. Now trading with a market value of 11.69B, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. As the day-to-day narrative ebbs and flows for this company, it is more important than ever to step back and get a bird’s eye view of the fundamental reality under the surface of this story.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For EBR, the company currently has 889.36 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 1.88 billion in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been falling. The company also has 44.73 billion in total assets, balanced by 0 in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras saw 346729 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 23865. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 599740 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 1.84 billion in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of -0.23% in sequential terms, the EBR saw sales grow by -0.82%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 1.37 billion, yielding a gross basic income of 468.45 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 1.35B, this means overall earnings per share of 0.