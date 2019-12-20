CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) vs. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX): Comparing the Gas Utilities Industry’s Most Active Stocks

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) shares are down more than -5.14% this year and recently decreased -0.26% or -$0.07 to settle at $26.78. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), on the other hand, is up 113.02% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.09 and has returned -5.32% during the past week.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) are the two most active stocks in the Gas Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CNP to grow earnings at a 3.63% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.51% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX). CNP’s ROI is 4.30% while CPRX has a ROI of -69.50%. The interpretation is that CNP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPRX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CNP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.65. Comparatively, CPRX’s free cash flow per share was +0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNP’s free cash flow was -3.08% while CPRX converted 3.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CPRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CNP has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 5.00 for CPRX. This means that CPRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.38 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CPRX. CNP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNP trades at a forward P/E of 16.18, a P/B of 2.03, and a P/S of 1.11, compared to a forward P/E of 8.45, a P/B of 5.38, and a P/S of 5.65 for CPRX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CNP is currently priced at a -4.93% to its one-year price target of 28.17. Comparatively, CPRX is -54.56% relative to its price target of 9.00. This suggests that CPRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CNP has a beta of 0.42 and CPRX’s beta is 2.39. CNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CNP has a short ratio of 2.75 compared to a short interest of 3.97 for CPRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CNP.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) beats CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CPRX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CPRX is more undervalued relative to its price target.