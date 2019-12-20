Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) vs. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH): Which is the Better Investment?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares are up more than 1.29% this year and recently decreased -0.67% or -$0.26 to settle at $38.41. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), on the other hand, is down -9.16% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $3.67 and has returned 1.10% during the past week.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CPRI to grow earnings at a 4.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ANH is expected to grow at a -5.18% annual rate. All else equal, CPRI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has an EBITDA margin of 13.38%. This suggests that CPRI underlying business is more profitable CPRI’s ROI is 13.10% while ANH has a ROI of -0.20%. The interpretation is that CPRI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ANH’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CPRI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, ANH’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, CPRI’s free cash flow was 0.64% while ANH converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CPRI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CPRI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.00 versus a D/E of 7.76 for ANH. ANH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CPRI trades at a forward P/E of 7.27, a P/B of 2.42, and a P/S of 1.06, compared to a forward P/E of 7.96, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 1.95 for ANH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CPRI is currently priced at a -13.35% to its one-year price target of 44.33. Comparatively, ANH is 12.92% relative to its price target of 3.25. This suggests that CPRI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CPRI has a beta of 0.88 and ANH’s beta is 0.55. ANH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CPRI has a short ratio of 4.90 compared to a short interest of 2.34 for ANH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ANH.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CPRI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CPRI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CPRI is more undervalued relative to its price target.