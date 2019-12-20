Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) vs. Edison International (EIX): Which is the Better Investment?

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) shares are up more than 98.38% this year and recently increased 0.60% or $0.08 to settle at $13.47. Edison International (NYSE:EIX), on the other hand, is up 29.33% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $73.42 and has returned 2.76% during the past week.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, EIX is expected to grow at a 3.90% annual rate. All else equal, EIX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.4% for Edison International (EIX). CZR’s ROI is 3.50% while EIX has a ROI of 0.70%. The interpretation is that CZR’s business generates a higher return on investment than EIX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CZR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, EIX’s free cash flow per share was -8.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, CZR’s free cash flow was 0.81% while EIX converted -23.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CZR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CZR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.80 for EIX. This means that CZR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CZR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.81 versus a D/E of 1.41 for EIX. CZR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CZR trades at a P/B of 3.83, and a P/S of 1.06, compared to a forward P/E of 16.14, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 2.09 for EIX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CZR is currently priced at a 10.23% to its one-year price target of 12.22. Comparatively, EIX is -5.41% relative to its price target of 77.62. This suggests that EIX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CZR has a beta of 1.39 and EIX’s beta is 0.11. EIX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CZR has a short ratio of 10.55 compared to a short interest of 3.74 for EIX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EIX.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) beats Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EIX is more profitable and has lower financial risk. EIX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EIX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.