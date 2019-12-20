Buy, Sell or Hold? Detail Analysis DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) or At FTS International, Inc. (FTSI)?

The shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company have increased by more than 25.00% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.16% or $0.13 and now trades at $11.35. The shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), has slumped by -82.84% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.22 and have been able to report a change of 10.91% over the past one week.

The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company and FTS International, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. DRH has an EBITDA margin of 32.3%, this implies that the underlying business of DRH is more profitable. The ROI of DRH is 4.40% while that of FTSI is 50.30%. These figures suggest that FTSI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of DRH.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, DRH’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of FTSI is positive 1.88.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of DRH is 0.61 compared to 9.82 for FTSI. FTSI can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than DRH.

DRH currently trades at a forward P/E of 31.79, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 2.44 while FTSI trades at a P/B of 2.84, and a P/S of 0.16. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, DRH is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of DRH is currently at a 13.96% to its one-year price target of 9.96. Looking at its rival pricing, FTSI is at a -37.44% relative to its price target of 1.95.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), DRH is given a 2.90 while 2.90 placed for FTSI. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for DRH is 2.60 while that of FTSI is just 11.60. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for DRH stock.

Conclusion

The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company defeats that of FTS International, Inc. when the two are compared, with DRH taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. DRH happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, DRH is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for DRH is better on when it is viewed on short interest.