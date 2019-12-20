Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) Go Head-to-head

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares are down more than -1.11% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.97 to settle at $297.58. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU), on the other hand, is down -78.57% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.35 and has returned 43.62% during the past week.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BIIB to grow earnings at a 5.17% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TEDU is expected to grow at a -1.25% annual rate. All else equal, BIIB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has an EBITDA margin of 54.79%. This suggests that BIIB underlying business is more profitable BIIB’s ROI is 23.60% while TEDU has a ROI of -65.90%. The interpretation is that BIIB’s business generates a higher return on investment than TEDU’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BIIB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +8.71. Comparatively, TEDU’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, BIIB’s free cash flow was 11.68% while TEDU converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BIIB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BIIB has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 0.90 for TEDU. This means that BIIB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BIIB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 0.01 for TEDU. BIIB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BIIB trades at a forward P/E of 9.04, a P/B of 3.91, and a P/S of 3.73, compared to a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 0.20 for TEDU. BIIB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BIIB is currently priced at a -1.24% to its one-year price target of 301.32. Comparatively, TEDU is -76.64% relative to its price target of 5.78. This suggests that TEDU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BIIB has a beta of 1.10 and TEDU’s beta is 0.59. TEDU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BIIB has a short ratio of 1.86 compared to a short interest of 3.61 for TEDU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIIB.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) beats Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BIIB is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, BIIB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.