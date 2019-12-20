Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Go Head-to-head

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares are down more than -70.64% this year and recently increased 6.09% or $0.01 to settle at $0.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), on the other hand, is up 11.93% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $147.21 and has returned 5.49% during the past week.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BIOC to grow earnings at a 40.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PXD is expected to grow at a 26.70% annual rate. All else equal, BIOC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 31.76% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). BIOC’s ROI is -527.40% while PXD has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that PXD’s business generates a higher return on investment than BIOC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BIOC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, PXD’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, BIOC’s free cash flow was -0.18% while PXD converted -0.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BIOC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BIOC has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 0.80 for PXD. This means that BIOC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BIOC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.19 for PXD. BIOC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BIOC trades at a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 2.73, compared to a forward P/E of 16.84, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 2.63 for PXD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BIOC is currently priced at a -91.67% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Comparatively, PXD is -16.54% relative to its price target of 176.39. This suggests that BIOC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BIOC has a beta of 1.67 and PXD’s beta is 1.23. PXD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BIOC has a short ratio of 1.32 compared to a short interest of 2.51 for PXD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIOC.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) beats Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PXD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk.