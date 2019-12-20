Bank of America Corporation (BAC) vs. PPL Corporation (PPL): Comparing the Money Center Banks Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares are up more than 41.84% this year and recently decreased -0.46% or -$0.16 to settle at $34.95. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), on the other hand, is up 26.09% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $35.72 and has returned 6.31% during the past week.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BAC to grow earnings at a 7.21% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PPL is expected to grow at a 0.50% annual rate. All else equal, BAC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 57.1% for PPL Corporation (PPL). BAC’s ROI is 5.30% while PPL has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that PPL’s business generates a higher return on investment than BAC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, PPL’s free cash flow per share was -0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, BAC’s free cash flow was -1.63% while PPL converted -2.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.93 versus a D/E of 1.93 for PPL. BAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BAC trades at a forward P/E of 11.69, a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 4.39, compared to a forward P/E of 14.16, a P/B of 2.17, and a P/S of 3.14 for PPL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BAC is currently priced at a 1.78% to its one-year price target of 34.34. Comparatively, PPL is 6.63% relative to its price target of 33.50. This suggests that BAC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BAC has a beta of 1.64 and PPL’s beta is 0.53. PPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BAC has a short ratio of 1.97 compared to a short interest of 2.64 for PPL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BAC.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) beats PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BAC is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BAC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BAC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BAC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.