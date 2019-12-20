Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) vs. FMC Corporation (FMC): Comparing the Internet Information Providers Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares are down more than -19.25% this year and recently increased 1.09% or $1.38 to settle at $128.07. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), on the other hand, is up 53.48% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $98.37 and has returned -1.14% during the past week.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BIDU to grow earnings at a -1.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FMC is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, FMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.45% for FMC Corporation (FMC). BIDU’s ROI is 7.10% while FMC has a ROI of 13.70%. The interpretation is that FMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than BIDU’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, BIDU’s free cash flow was 0% while FMC converted 3.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BIDU has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 1.60 for FMC. This means that BIDU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BIDU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 1.35 for FMC. FMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BIDU trades at a forward P/E of 17.48, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 2.98, compared to a forward P/E of 14.72, a P/B of 4.84, and a P/S of 2.76 for FMC. BIDU is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BIDU is currently priced at a -11.75% to its one-year price target of 145.12. Comparatively, FMC is -7.54% relative to its price target of 106.39. This suggests that BIDU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BIDU has a beta of 1.77 and FMC’s beta is 1.51. FMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BIDU has a short ratio of 1.42 compared to a short interest of 3.25 for FMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIDU.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) beats Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FMC higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, FMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,