AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) vs. Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Breaking Down the Drug Manufacturers – Major Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) shares are up more than 31.57% this year and recently increased 1.48% or $0.73 to settle at $49.97. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), on the other hand, is up 11.85% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $99.88 and has returned 3.12% during the past week.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AZN to grow earnings at a 17.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TWLO is expected to grow at a 15.60% annual rate. All else equal, AZN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has an EBITDA margin of 0.83%. This suggests that AZN underlying business is more profitable AZN’s ROI is 10.90% while TWLO has a ROI of -13.30%. The interpretation is that AZN’s business generates a higher return on investment than TWLO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AZN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, TWLO’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, AZN’s free cash flow was -2.02% while TWLO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TWLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AZN has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 9.60 for TWLO. This means that TWLO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AZN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.49 versus a D/E of 0.11 for TWLO. AZN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AZN trades at a forward P/E of 24.26, a P/B of 10.77, and a P/S of 5.43, compared to a forward P/E of 394.78, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 13.44 for TWLO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AZN is currently priced at a -3.06% to its one-year price target of 51.55. Comparatively, TWLO is -24.23% relative to its price target of 131.82. This suggests that TWLO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AZN has a beta of 0.46 and TWLO’s beta is 1.13. AZN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AZN has a short ratio of 2.10 compared to a short interest of 5.18 for TWLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AZN.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) beats Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AZN is growing fastly, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, AZN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, AZN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.