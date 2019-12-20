Are These Stocks A Sure Bet? – Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX)

The shares of Monster Beverage Corporation have increased by more than 28.95% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.97% or $0.61 and now trades at $63.47. The shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), has jumped by 363.13% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $8.29 and have been able to report a change of 15.94% over the past one week.

The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation and Ardelyx, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that MNST will grow it’s earning at a 11.80% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to ARDX which will have a positive growth at a 30.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of ARDX implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MNST has an EBITDA margin of 35.36%, this implies that the underlying business of MNST is more profitable. The ROI of MNST is 27.30% while that of ARDX is -55.10%. These figures suggest that MNST ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ARDX.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, MNST’s free cash flow per share is a positive 8.9, while that of ARDX is negative -0.78.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for MNST is 3.30 and that of ARDX is 6.30. This implies that it is easier for MNST to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ARDX. The debt ratio of MNST is 0.00 compared to 1.01 for ARDX. ARDX can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MNST.

MNST currently trades at a forward P/E of 28.22, a P/B of 8.51, and a P/S of 8.42 while ARDX trades at a P/B of 10.63, and a P/S of 226.40. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MNST is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MNST is currently at a -6.07% to its one-year price target of 67.57. Looking at its rival pricing, ARDX is at a -37.2% relative to its price target of 13.20.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MNST is given a 2.30 while 1.20 placed for ARDX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MNST stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MNST is 4.21 while that of ARDX is just 1.58. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ARDX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Ardelyx, Inc. defeats that of Monster Beverage Corporation when the two are compared, with ARDX taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ARDX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ARDX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ARDX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.