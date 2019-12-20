Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) vs. Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX): Comparing the Farm Products Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares are up more than 10.59% this year and recently decreased -1.95% or -$0.9 to settle at $45.31. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX), on the other hand, is up 88.71% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $37.29 and has returned 2.11% during the past week.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) and Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) are the two most active stocks in the Farm Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ADM to grow earnings at a -8.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, XRX is expected to grow at a 9.79% annual rate. All else equal, XRX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.74% for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX). ADM’s ROI is 6.20% while XRX has a ROI of 4.90%. The interpretation is that ADM’s business generates a higher return on investment than XRX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ADM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.32. Comparatively, XRX’s free cash flow per share was +0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADM’s free cash flow was -2.01% while XRX converted 1.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ADM has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.10 for XRX. This means that ADM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.47 versus a D/E of 1.00 for XRX. XRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADM trades at a forward P/E of 13.96, a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a forward P/E of 10.86, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 0.88 for XRX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ADM is currently priced at a -5.21% to its one-year price target of 47.80. Comparatively, XRX is -12.61% relative to its price target of 42.67. This suggests that XRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ADM has a beta of 1.08 and XRX’s beta is 1.85. ADM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ADM has a short ratio of 4.35 compared to a short interest of 3.51 for XRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XRX.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) beats Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XRX generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. XRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, XRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.