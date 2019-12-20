Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Go Head-to-head

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares are down more than -2.95% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.01 to settle at $9.53. ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), on the other hand, is down -27.68% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.39 and has returned 3.78% during the past week.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NLY to grow earnings at a -3.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VRAY is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, VRAY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. NLY’s ROI is 0.10% while VRAY has a ROI of -34.80%. The interpretation is that NLY’s business generates a higher return on investment than VRAY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.76. Comparatively, VRAY’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, NLY’s free cash flow was -47.8% while VRAY converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VRAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 8.42 versus a D/E of 0.51 for VRAY. NLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NLY trades at a forward P/E of 8.98, a P/B of 1.05, compared to a P/B of 4.03, and a P/S of 6.88 for VRAY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NLY is currently priced at a 1.17% to its one-year price target of 9.42. Comparatively, VRAY is -32.98% relative to its price target of 6.55. This suggests that VRAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NLY has a beta of 0.44 and VRAY’s beta is 1.20. NLY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NLY has a short ratio of 2.61 compared to a short interest of 7.07 for VRAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NLY.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) beats Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VRAY generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. VRAY is more undervalued relative to its price target.