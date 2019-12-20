Analyzing Fundamentals and Technical: The Mosaic Company (MOS), Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)

The shares of The Mosaic Company have decreased by more than -28.59% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.52% or $0.71 and now trades at $20.86. The shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), has slumped by -57.81% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.89 and have been able to report a change of 5.59% over the past one week.

The stock of The Mosaic Company and Strongbridge Biopharma plc were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MOS has an EBITDA margin of 15.19%, this implies that the underlying business of SBBP is more profitable. The ROI of MOS is 5.70% while that of SBBP is 23.70%. These figures suggest that SBBP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MOS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, MOS’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.5, while that of SBBP is negative -0.03.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for MOS is 1.50 and that of SBBP is 4.20. This implies that it is easier for MOS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than SBBP. The debt ratio of MOS is 0.46 compared to 0.00 for SBBP. MOS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SBBP.

MOS currently trades at a forward P/E of 14.66, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 0.86 while SBBP trades at a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 4.95. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MOS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MOS is currently at a -20.56% to its one-year price target of 26.26. Looking at its rival pricing, SBBP is at a -76.38% relative to its price target of 8.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MOS is given a 2.30 while 1.40 placed for SBBP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MOS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MOS is 2.91 while that of SBBP is just 2.33. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SBBP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Mosaic Company defeats that of Strongbridge Biopharma plc when the two are compared, with MOS taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. MOS happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MOS is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MOS is better on when it is viewed on short interest.