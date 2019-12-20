Analyzing Fundamentals and Technical: Infosys Limited (INFY), The Medicines Company (MDCO)

The shares of Infosys Limited have increased by more than 9.10% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.39% or $0.04 and now trades at $10.33. The shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), has jumped by 339.66% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $84.15 and have been able to report a change of 0.10% over the past one week.

The stock of Infosys Limited and The Medicines Company were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that INFY will grow it’s earning at a 8.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to MDCO which will have a positive growth at a 37.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of MDCO implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of INFY is 19.30% while that of MDCO is -18.20%. These figures suggest that INFY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MDCO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, INFY’s free cash flow per share is a positive 169.06, while that of MDCO is negative -0.99.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for INFY is 2.50 and that of MDCO is 0.80. This implies that it is easier for INFY to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MDCO.

INFY currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.36, a P/B of 5.11, and a P/S of 3.48 while MDCO trades at This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, INFY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of INFY is currently at a -7.19% to its one-year price target of 11.13. Looking at its rival pricing, MDCO is at a 8.51% relative to its price target of 77.55.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), INFY is given a 2.70 while 2.70 placed for MDCO. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for INFY is 2.93 while that of MDCO is just 6.36. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for INFY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Medicines Company defeats that of Infosys Limited when the two are compared, with MDCO taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. MDCO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MDCO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MDCO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.