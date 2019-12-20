American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) vs. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE): Comparing the Major Airlines Industry’s Most Active Stocks

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are down more than -11.09% this year and recently increased 1.96% or $0.55 to settle at $28.55. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), on the other hand, is down -36.77% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $6.31 and has returned 1.61% during the past week.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) are the two most active stocks in the Major Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AAL to grow earnings at a 9.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BE is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, BE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has an EBITDA margin of 10.21%. This suggests that AAL underlying business is more profitable AAL’s ROI is 9.00% while BE has a ROI of -23.90%. The interpretation is that AAL’s business generates a higher return on investment than BE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, BE’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, AAL’s free cash flow was -0.05% while BE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AAL has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.70 for BE. This means that BE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AAL trades at a forward P/E of 5.32, a P/B of 79.31, and a P/S of 0.28, compared to a P/S of 0.77 for BE. AAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AAL is currently priced at a -22.25% to its one-year price target of 36.72. Comparatively, BE is -42.95% relative to its price target of 11.06. This suggests that BE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AAL has a short ratio of 5.97 compared to a short interest of 5.76 for BE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BE.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) beats American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BE is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.