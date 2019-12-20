Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Go Head-to-head

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares are up more than 55.99% this year and recently increased 1.92% or $0.4 to settle at $21.23. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), on the other hand, is up 61.88% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $29.90 and has returned -6.24% during the past week.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AMRN to grow earnings at a 24.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BHC is expected to grow at a 4.10% annual rate. All else equal, AMRN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 42.2% for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC). AMRN’s ROI is -51.40% while BHC has a ROI of -9.20%. The interpretation is that BHC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMRN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AMRN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, BHC’s free cash flow per share was +1.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMRN’s free cash flow was 0.01% while BHC converted 5.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BHC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AMRN has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 1.20 for BHC. This means that AMRN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMRN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 9.49 for BHC. BHC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMRN trades at a forward P/E of 3538.33, a P/B of 12.95, and a P/S of 19.96, compared to a forward P/E of 6.55, a P/B of 4.25, and a P/S of 1.28 for BHC. AMRN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AMRN is currently priced at a -23.08% to its one-year price target of 27.60. Comparatively, BHC is -5.71% relative to its price target of 31.71. This suggests that AMRN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AMRN has a beta of 1.09 and BHC’s beta is 0.89. BHC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AMRN has a short ratio of 4.84 compared to a short interest of 2.90 for BHC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BHC.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) beats Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BHC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, BHC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.