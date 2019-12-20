A Side-by-side Analysis of WW International, Inc. (WW) and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares are up more than 6.93% this year and recently increased 1.88% or $0.76 to settle at $41.22. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY), on the other hand, is down -45.75% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $6.42 and has returned 22.52% during the past week.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WW to grow earnings at a -6.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CRESY is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRESY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. WW International, Inc. (WW) has an EBITDA margin of 26.49%. This suggests that WW underlying business is more profitable WW’s ROI is 39.00% while CRESY has a ROI of -3.30%. The interpretation is that WW’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRESY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.99. Comparatively, CRESY’s free cash flow per share was -10.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, WW’s free cash flow was 4.4% while CRESY converted -24.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. WW has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.70 for CRESY. This means that CRESY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

WW trades at a forward P/E of 20.18, and a P/S of 1.97, compared to a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 0.28 for CRESY. WW is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WW is currently priced at a 12.75% to its one-year price target of 36.56. Comparatively, CRESY is -70.24% relative to its price target of 21.57. This suggests that CRESY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WW has a beta of 2.30 and CRESY’s beta is 1.11. CRESY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. WW has a short ratio of 2.97 compared to a short interest of 4.13 for CRESY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WW.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) beats WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRESY is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CRESY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CRESY is more undervalued relative to its price target.