A Side-by-side Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares are up more than 8.55% this year and recently increased 3.25% or $0.08 to settle at $2.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), on the other hand, is down -10.87% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $2.05 and has returned -9.29% during the past week.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. VEON’s ROI is 1.40% while RIGL has a ROI of -66.10%. The interpretation is that VEON’s business generates a higher return on investment than RIGL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VEON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, RIGL’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, VEON’s free cash flow was 1.55% while RIGL converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VEON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. VEON has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 4.10 for RIGL. This means that RIGL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VEON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.98 versus a D/E of 0.14 for RIGL. VEON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VEON trades at a forward P/E of 7.54, a P/B of 3.58, and a P/S of 0.50, compared to a P/B of 5.00, and a P/S of 4.26 for RIGL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VEON is currently priced at a -20.63% to its one-year price target of 3.20. Comparatively, RIGL is -72.41% relative to its price target of 7.43. This suggests that RIGL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VEON has a beta of 1.90 and RIGL’s beta is 1.38. RIGL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VEON has a short ratio of 0.40 compared to a short interest of 7.57 for RIGL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VEON.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) beats VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RIGL generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. RIGL is more undervalued relative to its price target.