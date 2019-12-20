A Side-by-side Analysis of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) shares are down more than -60.09% this year and recently increased 3.39% or $0.02 to settle at $0.66. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), on the other hand, is up 127.68% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $24.84 and has returned -1.82% during the past week.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) are the two most active stocks in the Copper industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, BLDR is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, BLDR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 6.96% for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR). TRQ’s ROI is 2.20% while BLDR has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that BLDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRQ’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TRQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.21. Comparatively, BLDR’s free cash flow per share was +1.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRQ’s free cash flow was -35.59% while BLDR converted 1.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BLDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TRQ has a current ratio of 5.20 compared to 1.70 for BLDR. This means that TRQ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRQ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.47 versus a D/E of 1.75 for BLDR. BLDR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRQ trades at a forward P/E of 9.02, a P/B of 0.15, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 11.33, a P/B of 3.69, and a P/S of 0.39 for BLDR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TRQ is currently priced at a -83.5% to its one-year price target of 4.00. Comparatively, BLDR is -7.69% relative to its price target of 26.91. This suggests that TRQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TRQ has a beta of 1.16 and BLDR’s beta is 1.92. TRQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TRQ has a short ratio of 1.77 compared to a short interest of 3.38 for BLDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRQ.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) beats Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BLDR higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate.