A Side-by-side Analysis of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are up more than 21.41% this year and recently increased 2.77% or $10.89 to settle at $404.04. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), on the other hand, is up 10.00% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $18.04 and has returned 4.16% during the past week.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, RLJ is expected to grow at a -3.86% annual rate. All else equal, TSLA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.11% for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). TSLA’s ROI is -2.60% while RLJ has a ROI of 4.80%. The interpretation is that RLJ’s business generates a higher return on investment than TSLA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TSLA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.88. Comparatively, RLJ’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSLA’s free cash flow was 1.58% while RLJ converted 1.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TSLA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TSLA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.21 versus a D/E of 0.77 for RLJ. TSLA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TSLA trades at a forward P/E of 74.82, a P/B of 11.98, and a P/S of 2.99, compared to a forward P/E of 37.58, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 1.90 for RLJ. TSLA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TSLA is currently priced at a 38.05% to its one-year price target of 292.67. Comparatively, RLJ is -3.68% relative to its price target of 18.73. This suggests that RLJ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TSLA has a beta of 0.58 and RLJ’s beta is 1.31. TSLA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TSLA has a short ratio of 3.22 compared to a short interest of 3.86 for RLJ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSLA.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) beats Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RLJ is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RLJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RLJ is more undervalued relative to its price target.