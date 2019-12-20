A Side-by-side Analysis of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shares are up more than 50.87% this year and recently increased 0.12% or $0.02 to settle at $16.40. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), on the other hand, is up 41.22% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $27.17 and has returned 10.27% during the past week.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) are the two most active stocks in the Broadcasting – TV industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TGNA to grow earnings at a 2.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DAR is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, DAR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.24% for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). TGNA’s ROI is 13.60% while DAR has a ROI of 1.20%. The interpretation is that TGNA’s business generates a higher return on investment than DAR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TGNA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, DAR’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, TGNA’s free cash flow was 3.14% while DAR converted 0.92% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TGNA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TGNA has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.40 for DAR. This means that TGNA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TGNA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.70 for DAR. DAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TGNA trades at a forward P/E of 7.45, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 1.58, compared to a forward P/E of 29.15, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 1.33 for DAR. TGNA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TGNA is currently priced at a -6.77% to its one-year price target of 17.59. Comparatively, DAR is 5.84% relative to its price target of 25.67. This suggests that TGNA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TGNA has a beta of 1.43 and DAR’s beta is 1.26. DAR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TGNA has a short ratio of 8.20 compared to a short interest of 2.89 for DAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DAR.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) beats Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TGNA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TGNA is more undervalued relative to its price target.