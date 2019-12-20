A Side-by-side Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) and OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares are up more than 67.47% this year and recently increased 1.58% or $0.99 to settle at $63.59. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE), on the other hand, is up 12.61% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $44.13 and has returned 2.41% during the past week.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, OGE is expected to grow at a 3.50% annual rate. All else equal, OGE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 38.73% for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE). TNDM’s ROI is -38.10% while OGE has a ROI of 5.80%. The interpretation is that OGE’s business generates a higher return on investment than TNDM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TNDM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, OGE’s free cash flow per share was +0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, TNDM’s free cash flow was 0.01% while OGE converted 2.38% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OGE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TNDM has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 0.80 for OGE. This means that TNDM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TNDM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.80 for OGE. OGE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TNDM trades at a forward P/E of 1926.97, a P/B of 22.39, and a P/S of 10.81, compared to a forward P/E of 19.31, a P/B of 2.11, and a P/S of 3.89 for OGE. TNDM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TNDM is currently priced at a -18.3% to its one-year price target of 77.83. Comparatively, OGE is 4.25% relative to its price target of 42.33. This suggests that TNDM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TNDM has a beta of 0.19 and OGE’s beta is 0.45. TNDM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TNDM has a short ratio of 3.92 compared to a short interest of 4.47 for OGE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TNDM.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) beats Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OGE has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, OGE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,